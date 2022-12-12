NFL Transactions: Monday 12/12

Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated TE Maxx Williams and WR Pharoh Cooper to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed C Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR T.Y. Hilton. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived RB Damien Williams. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated G Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons designated G Matt Hennessy to return from injured reserve.
- Falcons waived LB Nate Landman.
- Falcons signed CB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins and LB Cameron McGrone to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed G Jordan Meredith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams claimed DT Larrell Murchison off of waivers from the Titans. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed WR Jacob Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB David Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived G Josh Andrews.
Texans
- Texans released DT Brandin Bryant from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and LB Joe Schobert. (NFLTR)
