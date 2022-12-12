NFL Transactions: Monday 12/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

Commanders

Cowboys

Falcons

Patriots

  • Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins and LB Cameron McGrone to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders signed G Jordan Meredith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Rams

Saints

Texans

Titans

