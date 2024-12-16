NFL Transactions: Monday 12/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Cardinals

Chiefs

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Activated DE Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve.
  • Elevated LB Josh Woods to their active roster.
  • Placed LB Troy Anderson on injured reserve.
  • Signed K Tanner Brown to their practice squad.

Ravens

Titans

