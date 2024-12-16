NFL Transactions: Monday 12/16

49ers
- Placed LB De’Vondre Campbell on the suspended list.
Bears
- Elevated RB Darrynton Evans to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Claimed DB Jammie Robinson off waivers from the Panthers.
Chiefs
- Waived RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Dolphins
- Signed LS Jake McQuaide to their practice squad.
- Released LS Zach Triner from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Activated DE Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Josh Woods to their active roster.
- Placed LB Troy Anderson on injured reserve.
- Signed K Tanner Brown to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Lifted WR Diontae Johnson‘s suspension.
Titans
- Designated WR Colton Dowell to return from the PUP list.
