NFL Transactions: Monday 12/22

49ers
- Elevated CB Eli Apple and DE Yetur Gross-Matos to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- RB Josh Williams had his suspension lifted.
Cardinals
- Signed QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster.
Chargers
- Placed LB Denzel Perryman on the suspended list.
Chiefs
- Signed QB Shane Buechele to the active roster.
- Placed QB Gardner Minshew on injured reserve.
Colts
- Waived QB Brett Rypien.
- Activated DL DeForest Buckner from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Coleman Owen and G Josh Sills to the active roster.
Commanders
- Claimed WR Jamal Agnew and DT Shy Tuttle off waivers.
- Placed G Samuel Cosmi, DT Eddie Goldman, and WR Jaylin Lane on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed DB Tysheem Johnson to the practice squad.
Giants
- Released P Cameron Johnston from the practice squad.
Packers
- Activated OLB Collin Oliver from the PUP list.
- Placed TE John Fitzpatrick on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Placed TE Thomas Odukoya on the practice squad injured list.
Titans
- Signed LB Cam Riley and NT Isaiah Raikes to the practice squad.
- Released WR Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!