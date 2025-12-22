NFL Transactions: Monday 12/22

49ers

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Signed QB Shane Buechele to the active roster.
  • Placed QB Gardner Minshew on injured reserve.

Colts

Commanders

Falcons

  • Signed DB Tysheem Johnson to the practice squad.

Giants

Packers

  • Activated OLB Collin Oliver from the PUP list.
  • Placed TE John Fitzpatrick on injured reserve.

Patriots

Titans

  • Signed LB Cam Riley and NT Isaiah Raikes to the practice squad.
  • Released WR Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.

