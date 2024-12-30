NFL Transactions: Monday 12/30

49ers
- Activated LB Tatum Bethune from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Alex Barrett and C Drake Nugent to their active roster.
- Placed G Aaron Banks on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Placed DT Sheldon Rankins on the non-football illness list.
Cardinals
- Claimed LB Vi Jones off waivers from the Buccaneers.
- Placed DB Joey Blount on injured reserve.
- LB Markus Bailey had his suspension lifted.
Chiefs
- Signed LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.
- Released WR Montrell Washington from their practice squad.
Colts
- Released DT Trysten Hill from their practice squad.
Jets
- Placed DB Chuck Clark on injured reserve.
- Waived K Anders Carlson.
- Claimed LB Jamin Davis off waivers from the Vikings.
- Claimed DT Phidarian Mathis off waivers from the Commanders.
Lions
- Activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Jermar Jefferson and DT Chris Smith to their active roster.
Ravens
- Designated TE Charlie Kolar to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Waived K Matthew Wright.
