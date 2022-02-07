NFL Transactions: Monday 2/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to a futures deal. (NFLTR

Bills

  • Bills signed DT Eli Ankou to a futures deal. (NFLTR

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DB Brandin Dandridge, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and DL Jonathan Woodard to future deals. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants signed QB Davis Webb and P Jamie Gillan to futures deals. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a futures deal. (NFLTR

Packers

  • Packers signed TE Alize Mack to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DT Bill Murray to a futures deal. (NFLTR

