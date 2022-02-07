NFL Transactions: Monday 2/7

Bengals
- Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DT Eli Ankou to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Brandin Dandridge, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and DL Jonathan Woodard to future deals. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed QB Davis Webb and P Jamie Gillan to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Elijah Sullivan to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed TE Alize Mack to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed DT Bill Murray to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
