NFL Transactions: Monday 3/16

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Luke Gifford.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Jaylon Jones.
Bills
- Bills signed DB Geno Stone.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed C Dan Feeney and TE Ko Kieft.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DE L.J. Collier and DB Andrew Wingard.
- Cardinals signed RB Zonovan Knight.
Chargers
- Chargers signed G Trevor Penning.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed RB Emari Demercado.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Juanyeh Thomas.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed T Charlie Heck, LB David Ojabo, and WR Jalen Tolbert.
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Arnold Ebiketie.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DE Samson Ebukam.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Jason Pinnock.
Jets
- Jets re-signed DT Jowon Briggs as an exclusive rights free agent.
- Jets signed DB Andre Cisco.
Lions
- Lions signed DB Roger McCreary, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, and DB Rock Ya-Sin.
Panthers
- Panthers signed DE Trevis Gipson.
- Panthers signed WR John Metchie and TE James Mitchell.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DE Niko Lalos.
- Patriots signed LB K.J. Britt.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Segun Olubi.
Ravens
- Ravens signed C Jovaughn Gwyn.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DB Rodney Thomas.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Jaquan Brisker and DE Sebastian Joseph-Day.
Texans
- Texans signed G Evan Brown.
- Texans signed TE Foster Moreau.
Titans
- Titans re-signed WR Bryce Oliver as an exclusive rights free agent.
- Titans signed TE Kylen Granson.
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