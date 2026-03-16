NFL Transactions: Monday 3/16

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

Bills

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

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