NFL Transactions: Monday 3/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here are the official transactions for Monday, March 24, 2025:

Bears

  • Signed DB Nick McCloud.

Browns

  • Signed LB Jerome Baker.

Buccaneers

  • Signed WR Sterling Shepard.

Cardinals

  • Re-signed ERFA TE Travis Vokolek.

Chargers

  • Signed TE Tyler Conklin.

Chiefs

  • Re-signed ERFA G Mike Caliendo.
  • Signed NT Mike Pennel and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

Giants

  • Signed WR Zach Pascal.

Panthers

  • Signed WR David Moore and DB Nick Scott.

Patriots

  • Matched the Raiders’ offer sheet to RFA LB Christian Elliss.

Raiders

  • Re-signed ERFA G Jordan Meredith.

Saints

  • Signed DB Ugo Amadi and WR Brandin Cooks.

Seahawks

  • Signed DB D’Anthony Bell.

Steelers

  • Claimed G Lecitus Smith off waivers from the Patriots.

Texans

  • Signed T Trenton Brown.

Titans

  • Claimed LB Curtis Jacobs off waivers from the Patriots.
  • Signed K Joey Slye.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply