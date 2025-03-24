NFL Transactions: Monday 3/24

Here are the official transactions for Monday, March 24, 2025:

Bears

Signed DB Nick McCloud.

Browns

Signed LB Jerome Baker.

Buccaneers

Signed WR Sterling Shepard.

Cardinals

Re-signed ERFA TE Travis Vokolek.

Chargers

Signed TE Tyler Conklin.

Chiefs

Re-signed ERFA G Mike Caliendo .

. Signed NT Mike Pennel and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

Giants

Signed WR Zach Pascal.

Panthers

Signed WR David Moore and DB Nick Scott.

Patriots

Matched the Raiders’ offer sheet to RFA LB Christian Elliss.

Raiders

Re-signed ERFA G Jordan Meredith.

Saints

Signed DB Ugo Amadi and WR Brandin Cooks.

Seahawks

Signed DB D’Anthony Bell.

Steelers

Claimed G Lecitus Smith off waivers from the Patriots.

Texans

Signed T Trenton Brown.

Titans

Claimed LB Curtis Jacobs off waivers from the Patriots.

off waivers from the Patriots. Signed K Joey Slye.