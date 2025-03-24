NFL Transactions: Monday 3/24

Here are the official transactions for Monday, March 24, 2025:
Bears
- Signed DB Nick McCloud.
Browns
- Signed LB Jerome Baker.
Buccaneers
- Signed WR Sterling Shepard.
Cardinals
- Re-signed ERFA TE Travis Vokolek.
Chargers
- Signed TE Tyler Conklin.
Chiefs
- Re-signed ERFA G Mike Caliendo.
- Signed NT Mike Pennel and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
Giants
- Signed WR Zach Pascal.
Panthers
- Signed WR David Moore and DB Nick Scott.
Patriots
- Matched the Raiders’ offer sheet to RFA LB Christian Elliss.
Raiders
- Re-signed ERFA G Jordan Meredith.
Saints
- Signed DB Ugo Amadi and WR Brandin Cooks.
Seahawks
- Signed DB D’Anthony Bell.
Steelers
- Claimed G Lecitus Smith off waivers from the Patriots.
Texans
- Signed T Trenton Brown.
Titans
- Claimed LB Curtis Jacobs off waivers from the Patriots.
- Signed K Joey Slye.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!