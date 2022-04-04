NFL Transactions: Monday 4/4

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bears

Browns

Cardinals

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles traded picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in 2022, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Jets

Panthers

Saints

  • Eagles traded picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in 2022, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply