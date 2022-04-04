NFL Transactions: Monday 4/4

Bears
- Bears re-signed TE Jesper Horsted (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed P Corey Bojorquez (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Stephen Anderson (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins CB Nik Needham signed restricted free agent tender (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles traded picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in 2022, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed LS Beau Brinkley (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets released TE Ryan Griffin (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Chris Westry (NFLTR)
Saints
- Eagles traded picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in 2022, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!