NFL Transactions: Monday 7/29

49ers
- 49ers activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the non-football injury list
Browns
- Browns signed G Zack Johnson
- Browns placed C Brian Allen on injured reserve
Jets
- Jets activated FB Nick Bawden from the PUP list
Texans
- Texans activated FB Andrew Beck from the PUP list
Vikings
- Vikings waived K John Parker Romo
- Vikings signed DB Bobby McCain
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!