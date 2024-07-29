NFL Transactions: Monday 7/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the non-football injury list

Browns

Jets

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived K John Parker Romo
  • Vikings signed DB Bobby McCain

