NFL Transactions: Monday 9/29

Broncos
- Elevated LB Garret Wallow from their practice squad.
Browns
- Placed WR DeAndre Carter on injured reserve.
- Acquired OT Cam Robinson and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Texans in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Cardinals
- Designated DT Bilal Nichols to return from injured reserve.
- Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Michael Carter from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Placed CB Jason Marshall on injured reserve.
- Signed K Riley Patterson from their practice squad.
Giants
- Placed WR Malik Nabers on injured reserve.
- Waived LB Tomon Fox.
Jaguars
- Released QB Seth Henigan from their practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated DB Dean Clark and LB Mykal Walker from their practice squad.
Saints
- Designated QB Taysom Hill and TE Foster Moreau to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Released TE Irv Smith.
- Traded OT Cam Robinson and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Browns for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Titans
- Released RB Raheem Blackshear and OL Andrew Rupcich from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Alex Johnson and RB Blake Watson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!