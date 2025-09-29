NFL Transactions: Monday 9/29

Nate Bouda
Broncos

Browns

  • Placed WR DeAndre Carter on injured reserve.
  • Acquired OT Cam Robinson and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Texans in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Cardinals

  • Designated DT Bilal Nichols to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Michael Carter from their practice squad.

Dolphins

Giants

Jaguars

  • Released QB Seth Henigan from their practice squad.

Jets

Saints

Texans

  • Released TE Irv Smith.
  • Traded OT Cam Robinson and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Browns for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Titans

