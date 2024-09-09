NFL Transactions: Monday 9/9

49ers
- Released OT Brandon Parker.
- Elevated DE Sam Okuayinonu and DB Tracy Walker to their active roster.
Chargers
- Signed DB Nehemiah Shelton to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Waived K Cade York.
Giants
- Signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their active roster.
- Signed LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad.
- Placed LB Carter Coughlin on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Elevated TE Anthony Firkser and Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
- Signed LB Sam Eguavoen and C Jake Hanson to their active roster.
- Placed LB Zaire Barnes on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Kene Nwangwu to their practice squad.
Lions
- Waived DT Chris Smith.
Panthers
- Waived TE Feleipe Franks.
Texans
- Signed G Arlington Hambright to their practice squad.
- Released TE Cole Fotheringham from their practice squad.
