NFL Transactions: Monday 9/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Released OT Brandon Parker.
  • Elevated DE Sam Okuayinonu and DB Tracy Walker to their active roster.

Chargers

  • Signed DB Nehemiah Shelton to their practice squad.

Commanders

  • Waived K Cade York.

Giants

  • Signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad.
  • Placed LB Carter Coughlin on the practice squad injured list.

Jets

  • Elevated TE Anthony Firkser and Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Sam Eguavoen and C Jake Hanson to their active roster.
  • Placed LB Zaire Barnes on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Kene Nwangwu to their practice squad.

Lions

  • Waived DT Chris Smith.

Panthers

  • Waived TE Feleipe Franks.

Texans

  • Signed G Arlington Hambright to their practice squad.
  • Released TE Cole Fotheringham from their practice squad.

