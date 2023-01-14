NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/14

Bengals
- Bengals elevated LB Keandre Jones and DE Raymond Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated WR John Brown and DT Eli Ankou to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OL Justin Murray to their practice squad.
- Bills released DT Cortez Broughton from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated RB La’Mical Perine and OL Lester Cotton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevated RB Jashaun Corbin and WR Kalil Pimpleton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated WR Andy Isabella and WR Binjimen Victor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DB Ar’Darius Washington to their active roster.
- Ravens placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings activated T Blake Brandel from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived C Greg Mancz.
