Bills Make Four Moves Including Elevating WR John Brown

The Buffalo Bills announced four roster moves for their wildcard game against the Dolphins.

The full list includes:

Bills elevated WR John Brown and DT Eli Ankou to their active roster.

and DT to their active roster. Bills signed OL Justin Murray to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Bills released DT Cortez Broughton from their practice squad.

Brown, 32, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Jaguars before joining the Buccaneers late last season. He signed on with the Bills practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in three games for the Bills and caught one pass for a 42-yard touchdown.