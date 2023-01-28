NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/28

49ers
- 49ers elevated CB Janoris Jenkins and RB Tevin Coleman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated OT Isaiah Prince and QB Jake Browning to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated TE Jody Fortson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated WRs Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their active roster.
- Chiefs signed RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released WR Jerrion Ealy from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated S Anthony Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
