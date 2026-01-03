NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

  • Elevated DB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from the practice squad.
  • Signed WR Tejhaun Palmer to the active roster from the practice squad.

Chargers

  • Elevated G Branson Taylor and QB D.J. Uiagalelei from the practice squad.
  • Placed DB Nikko Reed on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Marcus Maye to the active roster from the practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Elevated WR Jason Brownlee and WR Jimmy Holiday from the practice squad.

Colts

  • Elevated QB Seth Henigan and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Elevated DE Derrick McLendon and RB Jeffery Wilson from the practice squad.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Elevated TE Patrick Herbert from the practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Elevated LB Jamin Davis and T Dalton Wagner from the practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

  • Elevated QB Jake Haener and RB Nyheim Miller-Hines from the practice squad.
  • Signed TE Treyton Welch to the active roster from the practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Elevated DB D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Elevated WR Jeshaun Jones and LB Sione Takitaki from the practice squad.

