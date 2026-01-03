NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/3

49ers
- Elevated LB Eric Kendricks and T Brandon Parker from the practice squad.
Bears
- Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Ty Summers from the practice squad.
Bengals
- Elevated DT Howard Cross and DB Bralyn Lux from the practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated LB Keonta Jenkins and LB Matt Judon from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Levelle Bailey from the practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated TE Sal Cannella from the practice squad.
- Placed LB Carson Schwesinger on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Edefuan Ulofoshio to the active roster from the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Elevated DB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from the practice squad.
- Signed WR Tejhaun Palmer to the active roster from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated G Branson Taylor and QB D.J. Uiagalelei from the practice squad.
- Placed DB Nikko Reed on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Marcus Maye to the active roster from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated WR Jason Brownlee and WR Jimmy Holiday from the practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated QB Seth Henigan and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated DT Ricky Barber and WR River Cracraft from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Activated DB Josh Butler from the PUP list.
- Elevated G Nick Leverett and RB Phil Mafah from the practice squad.
- Placed G T.J. Bass, RB Malik Davis, and RB Javonte Williams on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Justin Barron to the active roster from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Elevated DE Derrick McLendon and RB Jeffery Wilson from the practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated LS Charley Hughlett and DB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad.
Falcons
- Elevated P Trenton Gill from the practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated TE Tanner Conner and DT Casey Rogers from the practice squad.
- Placed DB Cor’Dale Flott, NT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and WR Wan’Dale Robinson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, WR Xavier Gipson, and RB Dante Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated TE Patrick Herbert from the practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated RB Raheem Blackshear and DB Samuel Womack from the practice squad.
- Placed RB Isaiah Davis, G Xavier Newman-Johnson, and TE Mason Taylor on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Hendon Hooker, DE Kingsley Jonathan, and G Kohl Levao to the active roster from the practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated TE Zach Horton and T Christopher Hubbard from the practice squad.
- Placed G Trystan Colon on injured reserve.
Packers
- Elevated TE Drake Dabney and LB Jamon Johnson from the practice squad.
- Placed G Donovan Jennings and WR Savion Williams on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James and C Lecitus Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Activated T Will Campbell and DT Milton Williams from injured reserve.
- Elevated G Brenden Jaimes and DT Leonard Taylor from the practice squad.
- Waived DL Jeremiah Pharms.
Raiders
- Elevated LB Jamin Davis and T Dalton Wagner from the practice squad.
Rams
- Activated TE Tyler Higbee from injured reserve.
- Elevated DT Jack Heflin and DB Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.
- Waived DE Larrell Murchison.
Ravens
- Elevated WR Keith Kirkwood and DB Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated QB Jake Haener and RB Nyheim Miller-Hines from the practice squad.
- Signed TE Treyton Welch to the active roster from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated RB Cam Akers and DB Tyler Hall from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated DB D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.
Texans
- Elevated DT Leki Fotu and DB Kaevon Merriweather from the practice squad.
Titans
- Activated LB Ali Gaye and WR Bryce Oliver from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Cole Turner from the practice squad.
- Placed DB Jalyn Armour-Davis and WR Van Jefferson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kemon Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated WR Jeshaun Jones and LB Sione Takitaki from the practice squad.
