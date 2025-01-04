NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Elevated LB Blake Lynch and QB Chris Oladokun from their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Elevated DB Troy Pride from their practice squad.
  • Placed DB Kemon Hall on injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Will Grier from their practice squad to the active roster.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Elevated DE Carlos Basham and T Tyre Phillips from their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Dante Miller from their practice squad to the active roster.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Elevated G Zack Bailey and DB Tre Swilling from their practice squad.
  • Placed DB Ahmad Gardner on injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Bruce Hector from their practice squad to the active roster.

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Elevated T A.J. Arcuri and DE Keir Thomas from their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Elevated DE Solomon Byrd and DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad.
  • Placed DB Jamal Hill on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB D’Angelo Ross from their practice squad to the active roster.

Titans

Vikings

