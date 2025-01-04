NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/4

49ers
- Elevated C Drake Nugent and WR Trent Taylor from their practice squad.
- Placed G Spencer Burford and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Alex Barrett and LB DaShaun White from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bears
- Elevated G Chris Glaser from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Elevated DT Domenique Davis and WR Kendric Pryor from their practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated C Will Clapp and DE Casey Toohill from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated DE Matt Henningsen from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DB Dallis Flowers and LB Deion Jones from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Jordan Whitehead on the non-football injury list.
- Signed DB Ryan Neal from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated RB Tony Jones and T Luke Tenuta from their practice squad.
- Placed T Jackson Barton on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Andre Chachere from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DB Eddie Jackson from their practice squad
- Activated DB Alohi Gilman from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Elevated LB Blake Lynch and QB Chris Oladokun from their practice squad.
Colts
- Activated CB Julius Brents from injured reserve.
- Waived DB Chris Lammons.
Commanders
- Activated RB Austin Ekeler from injured reserve
- Elevated T Bobby Hart and DB Bobby Price from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Tyler Owens on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Elevated DB Troy Pride from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Kemon Hall on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Will Grier from their practice squad to the active roster.
Dolphins
- Elevated T Ryan Hayes and QB Skylar Thompson from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated LB Dallas Gant and DE Charles Harris from their practice squad
- Activated TE Dallas Goedert from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Elevated DB Lamar Jackson and T Tyrone Wheatley from their practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated DE Carlos Basham and T Tyre Phillips from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Dante Miller from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jaguars
- Elevated DE Joe Gaziano from their practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated G Zack Bailey and DB Tre Swilling from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Ahmad Gardner on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Bruce Hector from their practice squad to the active roster.
Lions
- Activated LB Alex Anzalone and WR Kalif Raymond from injured reserve
- Elevated DB Chris Smith and DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Emmanuel Moseley on the non-football illness list.
- Signed DB Morice Norris from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated LB Michael Barrett and DB Omar Brown from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Kenny Dyson and LB Thomas Incoom from their practice squad
- Activated RB Miles Sanders from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Amare Barno on injured reserve.
- Signed DE DeShawn Williams from their practice squad to the active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated WR Alex Erickson and TE Mitchell Wilcox from their practice squad.
- Placed G Ben Brown, DB Jabrill Peppers, and WR Ja’Lynn Polk on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Miles Battle, DE Truman Jones, LB Monty Rice, and TE Jack Westover to the active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated TE John Samuel Shenker from their practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated T A.J. Arcuri and DE Keir Thomas from their practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated DB Millard Bradford and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DT Quinton Bohanna and TE Tyler Mabry from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Josh Jobe and T Abraham Lucas on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Artie Burns and NT Brandon Pili from their practice squad to the active roster.
Texans
- Elevated DE Solomon Byrd and DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Jamal Hill on injured reserve.
- Signed DB D’Angelo Ross from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Elevated DB Gervarrius Owens and K Matthew Wright from their practice squad.
- Placed LB Otis Reese on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Khalid Duke and WR Tay Martin from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated LB Calvin Munson and LB Gabriel Murphy from their practice squad.
