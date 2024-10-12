NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/12

Bears
- Elevated DB Tarvarius Moore and DB Ameer Speed to their active roster.
Bengals
- Elevated DB Jalen Davis and C Trey Hill to their active roster.
Broncos
- Signed DB Tanner McCalister to their active roster.
- Placed WR Josh Reynolds and C Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve.
- Activated RB Audric Estime from injured reserve.
- Elevated OT Cameron Fleming, and G Calvin Throckmorton to their active roster.
Browns
- Released WR James Proche.
- Placed OT James Hudson on injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Jaelon Darden and DB Chris Edmonds to their active roster.
- Activated LB Mohamoud Diabate and DT Maurice Hurst from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Elevated WR Ryan Miller and RB D.J. Williams to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated K Chad Ryland to their active roster.
Chargers
- Signed DB Tony Jefferson to their active roster.
- Placed RB Gus Edwards and DB Asante Samuel on injured reserve.
- Elevated DB DiCaprio Bootle to their active roster.
- Activated LB Nick Niemann to their active roster.
Colts
- Signed RB Evan Hull to their active roster.
Commanders
- Signed QB Sam Hartman to their practice squad.
- Activated DE Efe Obada from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated RB Chris Rodriguez and DB Kevon Seymour to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Elevated LB Darius Harris and DB Amani Oruwariye to their active roster.
Eagles
- Signed WR Parris Campbell to their active roster.
- Elevated OT Jack Driscoll to their active roster.
Falcons
- Released LB Rashaan Evans from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Kevin King to their practice squad.
- Elevated C Matt Hennessy and DB Kevin King to their active roster.
- Activated LB Nate Landman from injured reserve.
Giants
- Signed P Matt Haack.
- Giants elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins and RB Dante Miller to their active roster.
- Giants placed LB Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve
Jaguars
- Elevated LB Tanner Muse to their active roster.
Lions
- Elevated DE Isaac Ukwu to their active roster.
Packers
- Elevated FB Andrew Beck to their active roster.
Panthers
- Signed LB Marquis Haynes to their active roster.
- Placed C Austin Corbett on injured reserve.
- Elevated DT T.J. Smith and OT Brandon Walton to their active roster.
- Activated TE Ian Thomas from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Signed G Ben Brown to their active roster.
- Activated LB Sione Takitaki from the physically unable to perform list
- Elevated LS Tucker Addington and RB Terrell Jennings to their active roster.
Raiders
- Activated TE Trey Taylor from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Alex Bachman and WR Kristian Wilkerson to their active roster.
Ravens
- Activated RB Rasheen Ali from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Yannick Ngakoue to their active roster.
Saints
- Elevated DB Johnathan Abram and G Chris Reed to their active roster.
- Activated RB Kendre Miller from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Signed LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji to their active roster.
- Elevated LB Eku Leota and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.
- Placed DE DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve
Titans
- Placed DB Jamal Adams on injured reserve.
- Elevated DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Tre Avery to their active roster.
