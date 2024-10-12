NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Signed RB Evan Hull to their active roster.

Commanders

  • Signed QB Sam Hartman to their practice squad.
  • Activated DE Efe Obada from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Elevated RB Chris Rodriguez and DB Kevon Seymour to their active roster.

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

  • Released LB Rashaan Evans from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Kevin King to their practice squad.
  • Elevated C Matt Hennessy and DB Kevin King to their active roster.
  • Activated LB Nate Landman from injured reserve.

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

  • Elevated DE Isaac Ukwu to their active roster.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Activated RB Rasheen Ali from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DE Yannick Ngakoue to their active roster.

Saints

Steelers

Titans

