NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/5

49ers
- Activated DT Kalia Davis from injured reserve.
- Elevated DT T.Y. McGill and WR Trent Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.
Bears
- Signed DT Byron Cowart to their active roster.
Bengals
- Elevated DB Jalen Davis from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Elevated DT Branson Deen and WR Tyrell Shavers from their practice squad to the active roster.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Levelle Bailey from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed RB Tyler Badie on injured reserve.
Browns
- Activated DB Tony Brown and G Michael Dunn from the NFI list.
- Elevated TE Geoff Swaim from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DE Alex Wright on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Elevated T Charlie Heck and K Chad Ryland from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Elevated RB Evan Hull and LB David Long from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Released RB Trent Pennix from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Alex Johnson to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Kevon Seymour, and WR Brycen Tremayne from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cowboys
- Elevated DE Carl Lawson and DB Amani Oruwariye from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed WR Brandin Cooks on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Activated WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list.
- Elevated QB Tim Boyle, and DB Nik Needham from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad.
Giants
- Activated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins, and RB Dante Miller from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived LB Benton Whitley.
Jaguars
- Elevated DB Matthew Jackson and LB Tanner Muse from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Elevated QB Adrian Martinez and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from their practice squad to the active roster.
Packers
- Elevated FB Andrew Beck from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed WR Romeo Doubs on the suspended list.
- Signed DB Robert Rochell to their active roster.
- Waived DB Alonzo Davis from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Thomas Incoom and DT T.J. Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Shaq Thompson on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Activated LB Marte Mapu from injured reserve.
- Activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the PUP list.
- Elevated G Bryan Hudson and DE Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DT Jaquelin Roy to their active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Alex Bachman and RB Sincere McCormick from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Luke Masterson on injured reserve.
- Signed LB K’Lavon Chaisson to their active roster.
Rams
- Activated DB Darious Williams from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Xavier Smith and DB Ahkello Witherspoon from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DT Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Elevated RB Chris Collier and DE Yannick Ngakoue from their practice squad to the active roster.
Steelers
- Activated LB Jeremiah Moon from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward from their practice squad to the active roster.
Texans
- Activated DE Dylan Horton from the NFI list.
- Elevated RB J.J. Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DE Jerry Hughes on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Elevated RB Myles Gaskin and DB Bobby McCain from their practice squad to the active roster.
