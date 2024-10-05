NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Elevated DB Jalen Davis from their practice squad to the active roster.

Bills

  • Elevated DT Branson Deen and WR Tyrell Shavers from their practice squad to the active roster.

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Colts

  • Elevated RB Evan Hull and LB David Long from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Released RB Trent Pennix from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Alex Johnson to their practice squad.

Commanders

  • Activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DB Kevon Seymour, and WR Brycen Tremayne from their practice squad to the active roster.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Activated WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list.
  • Elevated QB Tim Boyle, and DB Nik Needham from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Packers

  • Elevated FB Andrew Beck from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed WR Romeo Doubs on the suspended list.
  • Signed DB Robert Rochell to their active roster.
  • Waived DB Alonzo Davis from injured reserve.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

