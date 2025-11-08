NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Released DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland from practice squad.
  • Signed DL Ta’Quon Graham to practice squad.

  • Elevated OL Joshua Gray and DB Keith Taylor from practice squad.

  • Elevated OL Kohl Levao and DL Payton Page from practice squad.

  • Elevated WR Dan Chisena from practice squad.
  • Signed DL Jared Harrison-Hunte from practice squad.
  • Waived QB Mike White.

  • Elevated LB Darius Harris and RB D’Ernest Johnson from practice squad.

  • Elevated LS Jake McQuaide and K Harrison Mevis from practice squad.

  • Elevated RB Corey Kiner from practice squad.
  • Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.
  • Signed CB Fabian Moreau from practice squad.

