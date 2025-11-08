NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/8

49ers
- Activated OL Ben Bartch from injured reserve.
- Elevated DL Clelin Ferrell and DL Sebastian Valdez from practice squad.
- Placed DL Mykel Williams on injured reserve.
Bears
- Elevated TE Stephen Carlson from practice squad.
- Released WR Miles Boykin from practice squad.
- Signed LB Carl Jones to practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated DB Dane Jackson and LB Baylon Spector from practice squad.
Browns
- Activated WR Cedric Tillman from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Chris Edmonds from practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Activated OL Luke Goedeke from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Nick Jackson and DL Mohamed Kamara from practice squad.
- Waived DB Sebastian Castro.
Cardinals
- Elevated LB Jared Bartlett and DB Darren Hall from practice squad.
- Signed RB Michael Carter from practice squad.
Chargers
- Activated DL Da’Shawn Hand, LS Josh Harris, and DB Deane Leonard from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Jaret Patterson and RB Trayveon Williams from practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated LB Durell Nchami and DL Tim Smith from practice squad.
- Placed DT DeForest Buckner on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Laquon Treadwell from practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated WR Robbie Chosen from practice squad.
Dolphins
- Elevated LB Quinton Bell and DB Isaiah Johnson from practice squad.
- Signed TE Hayden Rucci from practice squad.
- Signed TE Tanner Conner to practice squad.
Eagles
- Released DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland from practice squad.
- Signed DL Ta’Quon Graham to practice squad.
Falcons
- Elevated OL Joshua Gray and DB Keith Taylor from practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated K Younghoe Koo and WR Ray-Ray McCloud from practice squad.
- Placed WR Beaux Collins and LB Darius Muasau on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Zaire Barnes and LB Tomon Fox from practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated WR Tim Jones from practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated OL Kohl Levao and DL Payton Page from practice squad.
Lions
- Activated S Daniel Thomas from injured reserve.
- Elevated OL Michael Niese from practice squad.
- Waived DB Jammie Robinson.
Panthers
- Elevated WR Dan Chisena from practice squad.
- Signed DL Jared Harrison-Hunte from practice squad.
- Waived QB Mike White.
Patriots
- Elevated LB Darius Harris and RB D’Ernest Johnson from practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated LS Jake McQuaide and K Harrison Mevis from practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated DL Taven Bryan from practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated WR Dante Pettis and OL William Sherman from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated LB Patrick O’Connell and WR Ricky White from practice squad.
- Placed DL Jarran Reed and WR Dareke Young on injured reserve.
- Released WR Mac Dalena from practice squad.
- Signed DL Quinton Bohanna and WR Cody White from practice squad.
- Signed OL Logan Brown to practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated LB Mark Robinson from practice squad.
- Signed DL DeMarvin Leal to practice squad.
- Signed RB Trey Sermon from practice squad.
Texans
- Elevated DB Myles Bryant and OL Sidy Sow from practice squad.
- Signed CB Damon Arnette and K Matthew Wright from practice squad.
- Signed RB Jawhar Jordan to practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated RB Corey Kiner from practice squad.
- Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Fabian Moreau from practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!