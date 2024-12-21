NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Elevated G Chris Glaser from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Placed C Ryan Bates on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Darrynton Evans from their practice squad to the active roster.

Bengals

  • Elevated DE Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Elevated P Jack Browning from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

  • Elevated DT Carl Davis from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Elevated DB Charles Woods from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Saints

Seahawks

  • Elevated DB Artie Burns from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Placed LB Trevis Gipson on injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Jaren Hall from their practice squad to the active roster.

Titans

Vikings

