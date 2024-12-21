NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/21

49ers
- Elevated DL Alex Barrett and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed LB Jalen Graham and T Austen Pleasants from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived OL Sebastian Gutierrez.
Bears
- Elevated G Chris Glaser from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed C Ryan Bates on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Darrynton Evans from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bengals
- Elevated DE Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Bills
- Elevated DB Kareem Jackson and WR Jalen Virgil from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Browns
- Elevated DB Kahlef Hailassie and WR James Proche from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Buccaneers
- Elevated P Jack Browning from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Cardinals
- Elevated T Jackson Barton and RB Michael Carter from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Colts
- Activated LB Jaylon Carlies and C Ryan Kelly from injured reserve; designated for return.
- Elevated DB Tre Flowers and G Mark Glowinski from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Waived DB Darren Hall.
Commanders
- Elevated DT Carl Davis from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Cowboys
- Elevated LB Darius Harris and OL Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Andrew Booth from their practice squad to the active roster.
Dolphins
- Activated LB Cameron Goode from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated WR Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Waived DT Neil Farrell.
Eagles
- Elevated FB Khari Blasingame from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Falcons
- Elevated WR Dylan Drummond from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed WR Chris Blair from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived LB Rashaan Evans (vested veteran).
Giants
- Elevated DE Carlos Basham and OL Tyre Phillips from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed LB Patrick Johnson and LB Bobby Okereke on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Raheem Layne from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Elevated DT Bruce Hector and DB Jarius Monroe from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Lions
- Activated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve; designated for return.
- Elevated RB Jermar Jefferson and DB Loren Strickland from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed LB Mitchell Agude, WR Tom Kennedy, and DT Chris Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived WR Maurice Alexander, DT David Bada (injury settlement), and DB Brandon Joseph.
Panthers
- Elevated RB Mike Boone and G Brandon Walton from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Patriots
- Elevated WR Alex Erickson and LB Monty Rice from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed RB Terrell Jennings from their practice squad to the active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated TE John Samuel Shenker from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed DB Kyu Blu Kelly from their practice squad to the active roster.
Rams
- Elevated DB Charles Woods from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Saints
- Released DB Roderic Teamer from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB Artie Burns from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed LB Trevis Gipson on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Jaren Hall from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Elevated LB Khalid Duke and OL Arlington Hambright from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed K Brayden Narveson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated DB Bobby McCain and TE Nick Muse from the practice squad (standard elevation).
