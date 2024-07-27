NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/27

49ers
- 49ers waived DB Kemon Hall
- 49ers signed WR Frank Darby
Broncos
- Broncos activated DB Caden Sterns from the PUP list
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Curtis Bolton
- Dolphins waived QB Gavin Hardison
Jets
- Jets waived QB Ben Bryant and DB Nehemiah Shelton
- Jets signed QB Adrian Martinez and DB Kendall Sheffield
Lions
- Lions waived G Matt Farniok from injured reserve with a settlement
- Lions signed LB Malik Jefferson
- Lions placed K Michael Badgley on injured reserve
- Lions placed G Christian Mahogany on the active/non-football injury list
Rams
- Rams signed DB Jerry Jacobs
Saints
- Saints waived G Nouredin Nouli
- Saints signed OT Chandler Brewer
