NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/20

Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Kamal Martin from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived DBs Jalen Elliott and Devin Hafford. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea and RB A.J. Rose. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived WR J.J. Koski with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DB Bubba Bolden, TE Cade Brewer, LB Matthew Gotel, DB Elijah Jones and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe. (NFLTR)
