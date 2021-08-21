NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/21

Chargers
- Chargers signed TE Matt Seybert. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed LB Kylan Johnson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed TE Jason Croom on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived OL Luke Juriga from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Giants waived DB Jarren Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed S Jeff Heath. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DB Adonis Alexander, K Brett Maher, WR Jalen McCleskey and LB Quentin Poling. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed WR Tommylee Lewis on the injured reserve list. (NFLTR)
