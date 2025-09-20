NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/20

49ers
- Elevated QB Adrian Martinez and WR Malik Turner from their practice squad.
- Placed OL Spencer Burford on injured reserve.
Bears
- Elevated DB Dallis Flowers and LB Carl Jones from their practice squad.
- Placed OL Kiran Amegadjie and CB Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their active roster from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated FB Adam Prentice and LB Garret Wallow from their practice squad.
- Placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve.
Browns
- Elevated WR Kaden Davis and DB Dom Jones from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated OL Tyler McLellan from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Elevated OT Jake Curhan and DE Anthony Goodlow from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated DB Emany Johnson from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated DB Kevin Knowles from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated DB Antonio Hamilton from their practice squad.
- Released OL Nate Herbig from the retired list.
Cowboys
- Elevated DB Zion Childress and CB Robert Rochell from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated DB Marcus Epps and TE Cameron Latu from their practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated DT Elijah Garcia and LB Neville Hewitt from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Tomon Fox to their active roster from their practice squad.
- Waived WR Xavier Gipson.
Jaguars
- Elevated TE Quintin Morris from their practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated DB Dean Clark and QB Brady Cook from their practice squad.
Packers
- Placed WR Jayden Reed on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Elevated OL Brandon Walton from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DB Kobee Minor and LB Mark Robinson from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Alex Bachman and DB Greedy Vance from their practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated DL Fadil Diggs and TE Treyton Welch from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Kevin Austin to their active roster from their practice squad.
- Waived TE Moliki Matavao.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB D’Anthony Bell and RB Jacardia Wright from their practice squad.
- Released RB Damien Martinez from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Shane Lemieux (veteran) and WR Cody White (exception) to their practice squad.
- Signed S Jerrick Reed to their active roster from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated RB Trey Sermon from their practice squad.
- Placed OL Max Scharping on injured reserve.
Texans
- Elevated DB Myles Bryant and DB D’Angelo Ross from their practice squad.
- Placed LB Jaylin Smith on injured reserve.
- Signed FB Jakob Johnson to their active roster from their practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated DL Carlos Watkins and LB Kyzir White from their practice squad.
- Placed NT T’Vondre Sweat on injured reserve.
- Signed OT John Ojukwu to their active roster from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated RB Cam Akers and OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad.
