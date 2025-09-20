NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/20

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

  • Elevated WR Kaden Davis and DB Dom Jones from their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Elevated OL Tyler McLellan from their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Elevated OT Jake Curhan and DE Anthony Goodlow from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Elevated DB Emany Johnson from their practice squad.

Chiefs

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Elevated DB Dean Clark and QB Brady Cook from their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Elevated WR Alex Bachman and DB Greedy Vance from their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Elevated DB D’Anthony Bell and RB Jacardia Wright from their practice squad.
  • Released RB Damien Martinez from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Shane Lemieux (veteran) and WR Cody White (exception) to their practice squad.
  • Signed S Jerrick Reed to their active roster from their practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

  • Elevated DB Myles Bryant and DB D’Angelo Ross from their practice squad.
  • Placed LB Jaylin Smith on injured reserve.
  • Signed FB Jakob Johnson to their active roster from their practice squad.

Titans

  • Elevated DL Carlos Watkins and LB Kyzir White from their practice squad.
  • Placed NT T’Vondre Sweat on injured reserve.
  • Signed OT John Ojukwu to their active roster from their practice squad.

Vikings

  • Elevated RB Cam Akers and OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad.

