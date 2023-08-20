NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/20

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers claimed CB Rodarius Williams off waivers from the Giants. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed WR Russell Gage on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Isaiah Mack and P Michael Palardy.
- Commanders released K Michael Badgley and WR Jalen Sample. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland, DT Noah Elliss and P Ty Zentner reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LS Tucker Addington.
- Jaguars released LS Carson Tinker.
Lions
- Lions signed S Scott Nelson. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived RB Mohamed Ibrahim with an injury designation.
Ravens
- Ravens waived DB Jordan Swann from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DE Jordan Ferguson.
- Seahawks signed DE DaMarcus Mitchell.
Titans
- Titans waived S A.J. Moore. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!