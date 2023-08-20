NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Commanders

Eagles

Jaguars

Lions

Ravens

  • Ravens waived DB Jordan Swann from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply