NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Claimed OT Kilian Zierer off waivers from the Falcons.
  • Waived RB Troy Hairston and WR Winston Wright.

Cardinals

  • Placed OT Valentin Senn on injured reserve.

Colts

  • Released DB David Long from injured reserve with a settlement.

  • Signed LS Christian Johnstone.
  • Waived DB B.J. Mayes.

  • DB Jaylin Simpson reverted to injured reserve.

