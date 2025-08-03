NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/3

49ers
- Released WR Marquez Callaway.
- Signed WR Robbie Chosen.
Browns
- Claimed OT Kilian Zierer off waivers from the Falcons.
- Waived RB Troy Hairston and WR Winston Wright.
Cardinals
- Placed OT Valentin Senn on injured reserve.
Colts
- Released DB David Long from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- OT Matt Waletzko reverted to injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Activated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu.
- Signed T Germain Ifedi.
- Waived QB Brett Gabbert.
Eagles
- Signed LS Christian Johnstone.
- Waived DB B.J. Mayes.
Jaguars
- Placed OT Dennis Daley on the retired list.
- Signed DB Levi Wallace.
- Waived DB Aydan White.
Jets
- DB Jaylin Simpson reverted to injured reserve.
Lions
- Activated T Taylor Decker.
Panthers
- Signed LB Krys Barnes.
- Waived LB Tuasivi Nomura.
Raiders
- Signed WR Kawaan Baker and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.
- Waived TE Pat Conroy and WR Kyle Philips.
Ravens
- Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.
- Waived G Ozzie Hutchinson.
Titans
- Signed DT Josiah Bronson and G Arlington Hambright.
- Waived WR Ramel Keyton and DT Devonte O’Malley.
