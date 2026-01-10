NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

  • Designated LB Drew Sanders to return from injured reserve.

Chargers

Eagles

Jaguars

  • Elevated WR Tim Jones from the practice squad.

Packers

  • Elevated WR Isaiah Neyor from the practice squad.

Patriots

  • Elevated DT Leonard Taylor and WR Jeremiah Webb from the practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply