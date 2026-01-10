NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/10

49ers
- Elevated LB Jalen Graham and WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.
Bears
- Activated DB Kyler Gordon from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated RB Frank Gore Jr. and DE Andre Jones from the practice squad.
- Placed WR Josh Palmer on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Baylon Spector to the active roster from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Designated LB Drew Sanders to return from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Activated TE Tucker Fisk from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Dalevon Campbell and DB Isas Waxter from the practice squad.
- Placed WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Elevated LS Charley Hughlett and DB Andre’ Sam from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated WR Tim Jones from the practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated WR Isaiah Neyor from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DT Leonard Taylor and WR Jeremiah Webb from the practice squad.
