NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos signed OLB Jonathan Kongbo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns re-signed CB Thomas Graham to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Browns released DT David Moore from their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed DE Big Kat Bryant to their practice squad.
  • Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots promoted RB Kevin Harris to the active roster. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks re-signed CB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad. 

