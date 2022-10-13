NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/13

Bengals
- Bengals re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed OLB Jonathan Kongbo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns re-signed CB Thomas Graham to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released DT David Moore from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DE Big Kat Bryant to their practice squad.
- Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots promoted RB Kevin Harris to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed CB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad.
