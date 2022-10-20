NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/20

Browns
- Browns re-signed LB Dakota Allen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed G Justin Pugh and WR Marquise Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated OL Cody Ford from injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated K Rodrigo Blankenship and RB Corey Clement to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated DE Tarell Basham to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DT Frank Herron from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released WR Keith Kirkwood. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated DB Alontae Taylor from injured reserve.
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White and CB Chris Harris to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers designated S Damontae Kazee to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Blake Proehl to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
