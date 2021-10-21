NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/21

Bengals
- Bengals activated RB Samaje Perine from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns elevated QB Nick Mullens and DB Herb Miller to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed G John Molchon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released WR Travis Jonsen from their practice squad.
- Buccaneers waived OT Brad Seaton from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Andre Roberts. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Nick Ralston to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles activated TE Dallas Goedert from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed OLB Whitney Mercilus. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated TE Nick Vannett, CB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed DB Terrence Brooks on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated Harrison Hand from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
