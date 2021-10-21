NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed G John Molchon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released WR Travis Jonsen from their practice squad.
  • Buccaneers waived OT Brad Seaton from injured reserve.

Chargers

Cowboys

Eagles

Packers

Saints

Texans

Vikings

