NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/23

49ers
- Designated G Spencer Burford to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DE Trevis Gipson (veteran) to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated RB Nyheim Miller-Hines and RB Jaret Patterson from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Designated WR Darius Cooper to return from injured reserve.
Giants
- Released DB LaMareon James from their practice squad.
- Signed K Jude McAtamney (international) and WR Ray-Ray McCloud (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Waived OT Esa Pole.
Ravens
- Waived TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden.
Titans
- Placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Joe Bachie from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Lance McCutcheon to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Activated RB Aaron Jones from injured reserve.
- Elevated OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad.
- Waived LB Kobe King.
