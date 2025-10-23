NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Chargers

  • Elevated RB Nyheim Miller-Hines and RB Jaret Patterson from their practice squad.

Eagles

Giants

  • Released DB LaMareon James from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Jude McAtamney (international) and WR Ray-Ray McCloud (veteran) to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Waived OT Esa Pole.

Ravens

Titans

  • Placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Joe Bachie from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Lance McCutcheon to their practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply