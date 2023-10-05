NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/5

Bears

Cardinals

Commanders

Jets

  • Jets signed G Zavier Newman-Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Jets released G Adam Pankey from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders signed CB Rejzohn Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released TE John Samuel Shenker from their practice squad.

Vikings

  • Vikings promoted OL Hakeem Adeniji to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed QB Tanner Morgan to their practice squad. 

