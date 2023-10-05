NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/5

Bears
- Bears activated G Teven Jenkins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears released QB Nathan Peterman. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Damien Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated RB Derrick Gore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed G Zavier Newman-Johnson to their practice squad.
- Jets released G Adam Pankey from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Rejzohn Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released TE John Samuel Shenker from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings promoted OL Hakeem Adeniji to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed QB Tanner Morgan to their practice squad.
