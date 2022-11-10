NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/10

Bears
- Bears waived TE Jake Tonges. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed DB Herb Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released DL Michael Dogbe. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released RB Phillip Lindsay from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons promoted OL Ryan Neuzil and OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Terrell Burgess to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed TE Darren Waller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders promoted LB Curtis Bolton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed TE Jacob Hollister off the Vikings’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed LB Blake Martinez on the retired list.
- Raiders signed LB Reggie Ragland to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed RB Adam Prentice and LB Nephi Sewell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OT Derrick Kelly and LB Kenny Young to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers activated S Damontae Kazee from injured reserve.
- Steelers placed K Chris Boswell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed OT Jordan Steckler on the practice squad injured list.
