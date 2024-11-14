NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/14

Bears
- Placed DB Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Signed DB Keidron Smith to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Claimed DB Mike Edwards off waivers from the Titans.
Commanders
- Elevated K Zane Gonzalez and DE Ofe Obada to their active roster.
Eagles
- Elevated TE C.J. Uzomah to their active roster.
Falcons
- Waived C Matt Hennessy.
Patriots
- Designated DT Christian Barmore to return from the non-football injury list.
Steelers
- Designated DB Cory Trice to return from injured reserve.
