NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Buccaneers

Commanders

  • Elevated K Zane Gonzalez and DE Ofe Obada to their active roster.

Eagles

Falcons

Patriots

Steelers

  • Designated DB Cory Trice to return from injured reserve.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply