NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/20

49ers
- Signed K Matt Gay to practice squad.
- Released WR Russell Gage from practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated WR Gabe Davis to active roster.
- Elevated TE Keleki Latu to active roster.
- Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed WR Kaden Davis to practice squad.
- Placed LB Cameron McGrone on practice squad injured list.
Commanders
- Signed WR Jacoby Jones to practice squad.
- Released DB Daryl Worley from practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DB Khalil Dorsey to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Signed C Doug Kramer to practice squad.
- Released RB Myles Gaskin from practice squad.
Texans
- Waived RB Dameon Pierce.
- Elevated DB Jalen Mills to active roster.
- Elevated LB Jackson Woodard to active roster.
- Signed DB Ajani Carter to active roster.
- Signed DB Damon Arnette to practice squad.
Vikings
- Waived DB Dwight McGlothern.
