NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

  • Elevated WR Gabe Davis to active roster.
  • Elevated TE Keleki Latu to active roster.
  • Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

Browns

Commanders

Lions

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply