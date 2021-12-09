NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed S Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released OL Corbin Kaufusi from their practice squad.

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Cowboys

Giants

  • Giants signed WR Travis Toivonen to their practice squad.

Lions

  • Lions placed CB Bobby Price on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo to their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed WR J.J. Koski to their practice squad.

Saints

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

