NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/9

49ers
- 49ers signed S Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released OL Corbin Kaufusi from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills re-signed OT Bobby Hart to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released CB Greg Stroman from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed P Jamie Gillan and LB Anthony Walker on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated RB Chase Edmonds, LS Aaron Brewer, and S Charles Washington to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated RB Jonathan Ward from the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed C Scott Quessenberry on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Travis Toivonen to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed CB Bobby Price on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders waived LS Carson Tinker.
- Raiders activated LS Trent Sieg from the COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams signed WR J.J. Koski to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed RB/WR Ty Montgomery on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints re-signed DL Malcolm Roach to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated OL Rashaad Coward and OL Chaz Green to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans claimed LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DE Kenny Willekes and LB Tuf Borland to their active roster. (NFLTR)
