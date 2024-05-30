NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chiefs

Falcons

  • Falcons signed fourth-round DE Brandon Dorlus

Giants

Jets

  • Jets RB Markese Stepp reverted to injured reserve

Texans

  • Texans signed second-round OT Blake Fisher

Titans

  • Titans signed fourth-round LB Cedric Gray

