NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/30

Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed ERFA DE Malik Herring
Falcons
- Falcons signed fourth-round DE Brandon Dorlus
Giants
- Giants waived RB Gary Brightwell with an injury designation
- Giants signed DB Elijah Riley
Jets
- Jets RB Markese Stepp reverted to injured reserve
Texans
- Texans signed second-round OT Blake Fisher
Titans
- Titans signed fourth-round LB Cedric Gray
