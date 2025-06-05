NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Browns

  • Signed third-round QB Dillon Gabriel.

Dolphins

Jaguars

Lions

  • DB Divaad Wilson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Steelers

