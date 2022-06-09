NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/9

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed fourth-round P Jake Camarda. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed fourth-round DB Joshua Williams. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DT Caeveon Patton. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DL Mckinley Williams.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Porter Gustin.
- Dolphins released CB Jarvis Davis and DE Daeshon Hall. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed fourth-round DB Jack Jones. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!