Patriots Sign Fourth-Round CB Jack Jones

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have signed fourth-round CB Jack Jones to his rookie deal.
He’s the sixth member of New England’s 2022 draft class to sign their deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Cole Strange
|OG
|2
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|3
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Jack Jones
|DB
|Signed
|4
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|4
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|6
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Sam Roberts
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Chasen Hines
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Andrew Stueber
|OG
|Signed
Jones, 24, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.
During his three-year college career, Jones appeared in 26 games and recorded 92 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
