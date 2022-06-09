Patriots Sign Fourth-Round CB Jack Jones

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have signed fourth-round CB Jack Jones to his rookie deal.

He’s the sixth member of New England’s 2022 draft class to sign their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Cole Strange OG 2 Tyquan Thornton WR 3 Marcus Jones CB Signed 4 Jack Jones DB Signed 4 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 4 Bailey Zappe QB 6 Kevin Harris RB Signed 6 Sam Roberts DE Signed 6 Chasen Hines OG Signed 7 Andrew Stueber OG Signed

Jones, 24, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.

During his three-year college career, Jones appeared in 26 games and recorded 92 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.