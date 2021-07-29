NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/29

Bills
- Bills signed G Marquel Harrell and OL Tyler Gauthier. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived OT Calvin Ashley. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed OT Chidi Okeke.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed OT Kelvin Beachum, WR Isaac Whitney, OL Rodney Hudson, OL Justin Pugh, WR KeeSean Johnson and WR Andy Isabella on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers activated RB Justin Jackson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DE Damontre Moore. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed CB Holton Hill. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DT Joey Ivie. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed OL D.J. Fluker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed G Ross Reynolds.
Eagles
- Eagles signed S Obi Melifonwu. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived RB Taquan Mizzell. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated QB Jake Luton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed first-round QB Zach Wilson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed OT Dennis Kelly. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated LB Frankie Luvu from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Darius Jackson and RB B.J. Emmons. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed K Wil Lutz and DB P.J. Williams on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR
Texans
- Texans signed WR Jordan Veasy. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed OLB Bud Dupree on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed TE Nick Guggemos and DE Justus Reed. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated DT Tim Settle.
- Washington placed DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Chris Miller and WR Curtis Samuel on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
