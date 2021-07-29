NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived OT Calvin Ashley. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed OT Chidi Okeke

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed OL D.J. Fluker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins signed G Ross Reynolds

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers activated LB Frankie Luvu from the COVID-19 list.

Raiders

Saints

Texans

  • Texans signed WR Jordan Veasy. (NFLTR)

Titans

Washington

