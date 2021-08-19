NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos waived DT Deyon Sizer from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys waived P Hunter Niswander with an injury designation. 

Dolphins

Jaguars

Lions

Panthers

Saints

Texans

Titans

Leave a Reply