NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/19

Bills
- Bills activated LB Marquel Lee from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills waived OL Steven Gonzalez.
Broncos
- Broncos waived DT Deyon Sizer from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed WR JoJo Ward.
- Browns released DT Damion Square. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers S Raven Greene reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DT Jordan Phillips on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived P Hunter Niswander with an injury designation.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated WR Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed LB Josh Harvey Clemons.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waive CB Luq Barcoo. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars activated S Daniel Thomas from the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars waived DL Daniel Ross from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated DT Nick Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived TE Hunter Thedford.
Panthers
- Panthers signed OL Marquel Harrell. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived WR Micah Simon.
Saints
- Saints DB Adonis Alexander and G Michael Brown reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived RB Dontrell Hilliard from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed OL Brent Qvale on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans re-signed OL Paul Adams.
