NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears placed CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bears promoted CB Greg Stroman Jr to their active roster. 
  • Bears signed DB Macon Clark to their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Panthers

  • Panthers signed DB Sam Webb off the Raiders’ practice squad.

Rams

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed G McClendon Curtis off the Raiders’ practice squad.
  • Seahawks signed OT Raiqwon O’Neal off the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Steelers

Titans

