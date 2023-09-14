NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/14

Bears
- Bears placed CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears promoted CB Greg Stroman Jr to their active roster.
- Bears signed DB Macon Clark to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed G Lewis Kidd to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed C Jack Anderson on the practice squad injured list.
Commanders
- Commanders re-signed DE William Bradley-King to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DB Sam Webb off the Raiders’ practice squad.
Rams
- Rams promoted QB Brett Rypien to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed G McClendon Curtis off the Raiders’ practice squad.
- Seahawks signed OT Raiqwon O’Neal off the Buccaneers’ practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers placed DL Cameron Heyward on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers promoted WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their active roster.
- Steelers signed CB Luq Barcoo and RB Greg Bell to their practice squad.
- Steelers placed S Josiah Scott on the practice squad injured list.
- Steelers released CB Anthony Brown from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released G Jordan Roos from their practice squad.
