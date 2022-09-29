NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/29

Bengals
- Bengals placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
-
Cardinals signed S Chris Banjo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR River Cracraft to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated OT Larnel Coleman to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants re-signed RB Antonio Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released OT Roy Mbaeteka from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed S Matthias Farley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Ravens
- Ravens placed DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!