NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/13

49ers
- Designated LB Fred Warner to return from injured reserve.
Bears
- Activated OT Braxton Jones from injured reserve.
- Placed LB T.J. Edwards and OT Ozzy Trapilo on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the active roster.
- Signed LB Nephi Sewell to the practice squad.
Bills
- Designated DT Ed Oliver and WR Curtis Samuel to return from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Gabe Davis on injured reserve.
- Signed G Nick Broeker to a futures contract.
- Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.
Broncos
- Designated TE Lucas Krull to return from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Signed LS Peter Bowden, WR Dalevon Campbell, DT TeRah Edwards, WR Luke Grimm, WR JaQuae Jackson, RB Amar Johnson, LB Emany Johnson, C Josh Kaltenberger, TE Tanner McLachlan, LB Garmon Randolph, G Branson Taylor, QB D.J. Uiagalelei, DB Isas Waxter, and TE Thomas Yassmin to futures contracts.
Colts
- Signed LB Devin Veresuk to a futures contract.
Dolphins
- Signed DB Omar Brown to a futures contract.
Eagles
- Signed TE E.J. Jenkins, T John Ojukwu, and RB Carson Steele to futures contracts.
Giants
- Signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu to a futures contract.
Packers
- Signed WR Isaiah Neyor to a futures contract.
Patriots
- Released DL Fabien Lovett and WR Brandon Smith from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Miles Battle, T Lorenz Metz, and WR Trent Sherfield to the practice squad.
Rams
- Placed DB Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Alex Johnson to the practice squad.
- Signed LB Nick Hampton to the active roster.
Seahawks
- Designated LB Chazz Surratt to return from injured reserve.
