NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Designated LB Fred Warner to return from injured reserve.

Bears

Bills

Broncos

  • Designated TE Lucas Krull to return from injured reserve.

Chargers

  • Signed LS Peter Bowden, WR Dalevon Campbell, DT TeRah Edwards, WR Luke Grimm, WR JaQuae Jackson, RB Amar Johnson, LB Emany Johnson, C Josh Kaltenberger, TE Tanner McLachlan, LB Garmon Randolph, G Branson Taylor, QB D.J. Uiagalelei, DB Isas Waxter, and TE Thomas Yassmin to futures contracts.

Colts

  • Signed LB Devin Veresuk to a futures contract.

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Packers

Patriots

Rams

Seahawks

