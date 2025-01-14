NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Signed DT Ralph Holley and G Brady Latham to futures deals.

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Signed S Emany Johnson to a futures deal.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Signed C Matthew Cindric to a futures deal.

Jets

Packers

Steelers

Texans

