NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/14

Browns
- Signed DT Ralph Holley and G Brady Latham to futures deals.
Buccaneers
- Signed S Marcus Banks, WR Marquez Callaway, CB Dallis Flowers, DL Mike Greene, OL Garret Greenfield, LB Antonio Grier Jr, LB Daniel Grzesiak, OL Luke Haggard, WR Dennis Houston, LB Deion Jones, WR Tanner Knue, OL Lorenz Metz, OL Raiqwon O’Neal, QB Michael Pratt, TE Tanner Taula, RB DJ Williams, and S Rashad Wisdom to futures deals.
Chargers
- Signed S Emany Johnson to a futures deal.
Eagles
- Placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve.
- Released WR Joseph Ngata from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Elijah Cooks and LB Nicholas Morrow to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Parris Campbell to their active roster.
Falcons
- Signed C Matthew Cindric to a futures deal.
Jets
- Signed K Anders Carlson and TE Neal Johnson to futures deals.
Packers
- Signed DB Isaiah Dunn, WR Lideatrick Griffin, DB Kaleb Hayes, C Trey Hill, TE Johnny Lumpkin, DT Keith Randolph, and DT Nesta Jade Silvera to futures deals.
Steelers
- Signed DB Joshuah Bledsoe, OL Dylan Cook, DT Domenique Davis, LB Devin Harper, RB Evan Hull, DB D’Shawn Jamison, WR Brandon Johnson, G Steven Jones, LB Eku Leota, WR Lance McCutcheon, DB Kyler McMichael, G Doug Nester, LB Thomas Rush, RB Aaron Shampklin, DT Jacob Slade, QB Skylar Thompson, and LB Julius Welschof to futures deals.
Texans
- Placed TE Cade Stover on injured reserve.
- Waived WR Diontae Johnson.
