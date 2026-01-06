NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Signed WR Garrett Greene, LB Mohamed Kamara, and RB Michael Wiley to futures contracts.

Chargers

  • Signed WR Luke Grimm to the practice squad.
  • Released TE Tanner McLachlan from the practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Signed WR Andrew Armstrong and RB ShunDerrick Powell to futures contracts.

Colts

  • Signed LB Joseph Vaughn to a futures contract.

Commanders

  • Signed G Tyler Cooper and WR Nick Nash to futures contracts.
  • Released C Michael Deiter from the practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Signed WR A.J. Henning, DT Alex Huntley, DE Derrick McLendon, LB K.C. Ossai, G Josh Priebe, and G Kion Smith to futures contracts.

Eagles

Lions

  • Signed C Seth McLaughlin to a futures contract.

Packers

  • Waived QB Clayton Tune.
  • Signed QB Desmond Ridder to the active roster.
  • Signed WR Julian Hicks, WR Kisean Johnson, and TE Messiah Swinson to the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed DT Jeremiah Pharms to the practice squad.
  • Released DB Brandon Crossley from the practice squad.

Rams

Steelers

Texans

  • Waived DB K’Von Wallace.
  • Activated DE Darrell Taylor from injured reserve.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply