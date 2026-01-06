NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/6

Bears
- Designated DB Kyler Gordon and T Braxton Jones to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Signed K Maddux Trujillo to a futures contract.
- Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.
- Released T Richard Gouraige from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Activated LB Karene Reid from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Tanner McCalister to the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed WR Garrett Greene, LB Mohamed Kamara, and RB Michael Wiley to futures contracts.
Chargers
- Signed WR Luke Grimm to the practice squad.
- Released TE Tanner McLachlan from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed WR Andrew Armstrong and RB ShunDerrick Powell to futures contracts.
Colts
- Signed LB Joseph Vaughn to a futures contract.
Commanders
- Signed G Tyler Cooper and WR Nick Nash to futures contracts.
- Released C Michael Deiter from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Signed RB Israel Abanikanda, DB Zion Childress, WR Traeshon Holden, T Marcellus Johnson, DE Isaiah Land, G Nick Leverett, DE Adedayo Odeleye, and DB Julius Wood to futures contracts.
Dolphins
- Signed WR A.J. Henning, DT Alex Huntley, DE Derrick McLendon, LB K.C. Ossai, G Josh Priebe, and G Kion Smith to futures contracts.
Eagles
- Signed DB Parry Nickerson to the practice squad.
- Placed DB Brandon Johnson on the practice squad injured list.
- Released DB Ambry Thomas from the practice squad.
Lions
- Signed C Seth McLaughlin to a futures contract.
Packers
- Waived QB Clayton Tune.
- Signed QB Desmond Ridder to the active roster.
- Signed WR Julian Hicks, WR Kisean Johnson, and TE Messiah Swinson to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived WR Hunter Renfrow and DB Demani Richardson.
- Activated WR David Moore from injured reserve.
- Designated G Chandler Zavala to return from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Signed DT Jeremiah Pharms to the practice squad.
- Released DB Brandon Crossley from the practice squad.
Rams
- Activated DB Quentin Lake from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Shaun Dolac on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Larrell Murchison and LB Ben Niemann to the practice squad.
- Released DB Alex Johnson and DB Nate Valcarcel from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Released T David Sharpe from the practice squad.
Texans
- Waived DB K’Von Wallace.
- Activated DE Darrell Taylor from injured reserve.
