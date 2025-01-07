NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/7

49ers
- Signed G Isaac Alarcon, WR Russell Gage, WR Isaiah Hodgins, and T Jalen McKenzie to reserve/future contracts.
Bears
- Signed TE Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract.
Bengals
- Signed DB Micah Abraham, RB Gary Brightwell, DB Nate Brooks, WR Cole Burgess, T Andrew Coker, DE Raymond Johnson, DB P.J. Jules, DB Jaylen Key, G Tashawn Manning, WR Kendric Pryor, and LB Craig Young to reserve/future contracts.
Bills
- Signed P Jake Camarda to a reserve/future contract.
Cardinals
- Signed DE Anthony Goodlow and NT P.J. Mustipher to reserve/future contracts.
Chargers
- Designated WR Simi Fehoko to return from injured reserve.
- Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad.
- Released WR Laviska Shenault from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed WR Montrell Washington to their practice squad.
- Released LB Blake Lynch from their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed LB Jacob Phillips to a reserve/future contract.
Commanders
- Signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi to their practice squad.
- Released OT Max Pircher from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed WR Tarik Black, DE William Bradley-King, DB Jordan Colbert, DT Neil Farrell, T Ryan Hayes, G Chasen Hines, LB Dequan Jackson, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB Jason Maitre, T Bayron Matos, DE Derrick McLendon, and TE Hayden Rucci to reserve/future contracts.
Eagles
- Waived QB Ian Book.
Falcons
- Signed WR Makai Polk to a reserve/future contract.
Raiders
- Signed DT Tyler Manoa to a reserve/future contract.
Rams
- Activated S John Johnson from injured reserve.
- Placed RB Blake Corum on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Royce Freeman to their practice squad.
- Released DB Quindell Johnson from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Designated WR Deonte Harty to return from injured reserve.
Saints
- Signed DB Tra Fluellen to a reserve/future contract.
Seahawks
- Signed DT Quinton Bohanna, DB Ryan Cooper, DB Michael Dowell, DB Tyler Hall, C Mike Novitsky, DT Kenneth Odumegwu, DB Ty Okada, WR Cornell Powell, LB Jamie Sheriff, DE Tyreke Smith, and DB Damarion Williams to reserve/future contracts.
Steelers
- Designated OT Calvin Anderson to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Designated TE Teagan Quitoriano to return from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Waived QB Brett Rypien.
- Signed QB Daniel Jones to their active roster.
