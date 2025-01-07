NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Signed TE Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract.

Bengals

Bills

Cardinals

  • Signed DE Anthony Goodlow and NT P.J. Mustipher to reserve/future contracts.

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi to their practice squad.
  • Released OT Max Pircher from their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Signed WR Makai Polk to a reserve/future contract.

Raiders

  • Signed DT Tyler Manoa to a reserve/future contract.

Rams

Ravens

  • Designated WR Deonte Harty to return from injured reserve.

Saints

  • Signed DB Tra Fluellen to a reserve/future contract.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

