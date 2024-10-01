NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed LB Jalen Graham to their active roster.
  • Released DT Shakel Brown from their practice squad.

Bears

  • Released DE Sam Roberts from their practice squad (injury settlement).

Bengals

Bills

  • Signed DE Zion Logue to their active roster.
  • Placed DE Von Miller on the suspended list.

Broncos

  • Signed RB Salvon Ahmed to their practice squad.
  • Released WR Kaden Davis from their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Signed LB Antonio Grier and WR Sterling Shepard to their active roster.
  • Placed LB SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Kalen DeLoach to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Signed DE KJ Henry to their active roster.
  • Placed DE Demarcus Lawrence on injured reserve.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Signed RB Jake Funk and DB Tyler Hall to their practice squad.
  • Released RB Jalen Jackson from their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Signed TE Cole Fotheringham and WR Ramel Keyton to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Phalen Sanford from their practice squad.

Rams

  • Waived DB Cam Lampkin.
  • Released K Tanner Brown from their practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

  • Signed WR Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad.
  • Released RB Jacob Kibodi from their practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Released LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad.

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply