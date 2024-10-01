NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/1

49ers
- Signed LB Jalen Graham to their active roster.
- Released DT Shakel Brown from their practice squad.
Bears
- Released DE Sam Roberts from their practice squad (injury settlement).
Bengals
- Waived P Brad Robbins.
Bills
- Signed DE Zion Logue to their active roster.
- Placed DE Von Miller on the suspended list.
Broncos
- Signed RB Salvon Ahmed to their practice squad.
- Released WR Kaden Davis from their practice squad.
Browns
- Waived RB Gary Brightwell.
- Placed DT Michael Hall on the suspended list.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Antonio Grier and WR Sterling Shepard to their active roster.
- Placed LB SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Kalen DeLoach to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released T Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed DB Tony Jefferson to their practice squad.
- Designated LB Nick Niemann to return from injured reserve.
- Activated DB Derwin James from suspension.
Colts
- Signed DL Adam Gotsis to their active roster.
- Placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kelvin Joseph to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed G Marquis Hayes and DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Signed DE KJ Henry to their active roster.
- Placed DE Demarcus Lawrence on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed LB Rashaan Evans to their practice squad.
- Released DB Dane Cruikshank from their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed WR Kearis Jackson and DB Greg Stroman to their practice squad.
- Released TE Lawrence Cager (injury settlement), DB Alex Johnson, and TE Joel Wilson from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed RB Jake Funk and DB Tyler Hall to their practice squad.
- Released RB Jalen Jackson from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Released DB Azizi Hearn from their practice squad.
- Waived DB Tariq Castro-Fields.
Patriots
- Released DT Armon Watts from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Signed TE Cole Fotheringham and WR Ramel Keyton to their practice squad.
- Released DB Phalen Sanford from their practice squad.
Rams
- Waived DB Cam Lampkin.
- Released K Tanner Brown from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed LB William Kwenkeu to their practice squad.
- Released RB John Kelly from their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed WR Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad.
- Released RB Jacob Kibodi from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DT Quinton Bohanna and LB Tyus Bowser to their active roster.
- Signed T Jason Peters to their practice squad.
- Released DT Matthew Gotel from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed G Max Scharping to their active roster.
- Waived DB Jalen Elliott and DB Darius Rush.
- Placed G James Daniels on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Eku Leota and RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad.
- Released RB Jack Colletto and DE Marcus Haynes from their practice squad.
Texans
- Released LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Tre Avery to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!