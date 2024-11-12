NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Released DE Derek Rivers from their practice squad.
  • Signed G Mason Brooks to their practice squad.

Cowboys

  • Released DB Emany Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB Will Grier to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Released LS Peter Bowden and QB John Rhys Plumlee from their practice squad.
  • Signed G Jermone Carvin and C Dieter Eiselen to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

  • Designated TE Michael Mayer to return from the non-football illness list.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Claimed G Logan Bruss off waivers from the Rams.
  • Released G Cole Spencer from their practice squad.
  • Signed OT Chandler Brewer to their practice squad.

