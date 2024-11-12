NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/12

49ers
- Released RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Patrick Taylor to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Waived DB Keidron Smith.
Buccaneers
- Waived DB Keenan Isaac.
Chiefs
- Designated DE Charles Omenihu to return from the PUP list.
- Designated RB Isiah Pacheco to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Released DE Derek Rivers from their practice squad.
- Signed G Mason Brooks to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Released DB Emany Johnson from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Will Grier to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Claimed LB Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seahawks.
- Placed WR Tanner Conner on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Waived TE Jack Stoll.
Falcons
- Released LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Jakeem Grant to their practice squad.
Giants
- Released P Matt Haack from their practice squad.
- Signed OT Joshua Miles to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released LS Peter Bowden and QB John Rhys Plumlee from their practice squad.
- Signed G Jermone Carvin and C Dieter Eiselen to their practice squad.
Jets
- Claimed C Connor McGovern off waivers from the Saints.
Lions
- Signed LB Isaiah Thomas to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Activated WR Adam Thielen from injured reserve.
- Released WR Cam Johnson from their practice squad.
- Waived TE Jordan Matthews.
Raiders
- Designated TE Michael Mayer to return from the non-football illness list.
Steelers
- Released OT John Leglue and WR Lance McCutcheon from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Jamal Agnew and RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad.
Texans
- Released DB Desmond King and OT David Sharpe from their practice squad.
- Signed G Cameron Erving and DB D’Angelo Ross to their practice squad.
Titans
- Claimed G Logan Bruss off waivers from the Rams.
- Released G Cole Spencer from their practice squad.
- Signed OT Chandler Brewer to their practice squad.
